NOWAK, Ronald J.

NOWAK - Ronald J. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 29, 2018; beloved husband of 61 years to Theresa (Teri) (Gorzynski) Nowak; devoted father of Cheryl (Scott) Rollo, Dale Nowak and pet Genny; loving grandfather to Lindsay (Stephen) Fassel, Christopher (Constance Busch) Rollo, CJ Nowak, Adam (Siobhan Roca) Nowak; and GG to Jackson Fassel; son of the late Leon and Sophie (Sokolowski) Nowak; brother of the late Leon (Rita) Nowak, late Joanne (late Arthur) Sobczynski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ron was a member of the Amvets Post 8113 and an honorary member of the Private Leonard Post Golf Club. He volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels and was an avid woodworker, bowler, puzzle maker and a proud Marine. Private Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family and at the request of the deceased. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or a charity of personal choice. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.