NOWAK, Helen (Prosniak)

NOWAK - Helen (nee Prosniak)

Wife of Harold "Bob" Nowak, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Saratoga Hospital. Born August 16, 1923, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Helen and John Prosniak. Shortly before World War II, Helen married Harold J. "Bob" Nowak, and together they raised their family until his passing on January 25, 2002. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who took great pleasure in taking care of others. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as volunteering in the VA Hospital in Buffalo for over 25 years. Her generosity and giving spirit will be greatly missed by many. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her son, Robert Nowak, her grandson, Michael Werner, and her three brothers. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bonnie Werner and her husband Tom, her grandchildren; Jennifer Platek and her husband Phil, Michael's wife Jodi Werner, Andrew Werner and his wife Jennifer, Lynn Marie Eisenburg, and Christine Nowak, and her great-grandchildren; Anna, Phil, Abigail, Eryn, Ethan, Mira, and Aiden. At Helen's request, there will be no calling hours. Interment service for both Helen and Harold will be conducted at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery (with military honors for Harold) at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Helen's name can be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.To view Helen's and Harold's Book of Memories, and leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.