NCCC surveying 2,000 businesses about workforce needs

Niagara County Community College will survey Western New York businesses to identify employment needs and help shape the school's curriculum.

NCCC's Workforce Development Department is conducting the survey with the support of Niagara County Employment and Training, and the Niagara County Department of Economic Development.

“The survey is intended to assist not only NCCC in preparing the workforce to be qualified for employment, but to assist all of our agencies with addressing the needs of both the job seeker and employer,” said Karen Kwandrans, assistant vice president for academic affairs, who oversees workforce development at NCCC.

The survey will be sent electronically to more than 2,000 businesses. Interested businesses can also take the survey at the NCCC Workforce Development webpage, or by going to niagaracc.suny.edu/workforcesurvey. The survey will be open until Feb. 4.