MYE, Edward Steven

MYE - Edward Steven Age 52, of Myakka City, FL (formerly of Boston, NY), died unexpectedly on December 30, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ella (nee Feltz); loving father of Steven (Mel) and Amber; his mother, Patricia (Greene) McCall and his father, the late D. George McCall; brother, P. Tim McCall (Michelle); a sister, Stephanie (David) Wilson and step-brothers. Eddie was an amazing man who lived life to the fullest and always gave it his all. The family takes great comfort in knowing that he will continue to live on in others through organ donation. He will be forever remembered by his extended family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in New York. Arrangements under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 135 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237, 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com