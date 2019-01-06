MUTTON, David K. "the Mutt"

December 24, 2018, age 71, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of North Tonawanda. Father of Holly (Gregory Smith) Mutton, DO and Thomas R. Mutton; brother of Robert (Vera) Mutton; also surviving are Susan Witkopf (Lisa Benevento) Mutton, Nancy Payne, and several nieces and nephews. David was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was employed at the North Tonawanda Post Office for 38 years before retiring in 2008. Service arrangements to be announced. If desired, memorials to Operation Pets are preferred.