MUCK - Stirling Clarence Of Hamburg, NY, age 96, defying science and winning the who will outlive who with mom, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. He was born July 21, 1922 in Buffalo, NY to Clarence and Grace Muck. He was a graduate of Public School 11 and attended RIT, UB and six months of service in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jean Brusehaber Muck. He worked as a salesman for Fisher-Price Toys from 1962-1985; enjoying his work as child's play. Stirling enjoyed tennis in his younger days, visiting relatives in Europe and hollering at the Bills and Sabres for each and every loss; snaking and watching old westerns in his later years. He is survived by his son Timothy and his daughter Elizabeth; plus a heap of nieces, nephews and many friends he made through Fisher-Price Toys. No prior visitation or Memorial Service will be held at the request of Stirling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Multiple Sclerosis organization. Arrangements entrusted to Laing Funeral Home, Inc., Eden, NY. Words of sympathy may be left online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com