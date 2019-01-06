Mother, son arrested after incident in Orchard Park apartment complex

An Orchard Park woman and her 17-year-old son were arrested on criminal contempt charges after an incident Saturday morning in an apartment complex on Lindsey Lane, Orchard Park Police reported.

Jennifer Eckert, 36, returned home between 5 and 7 a.m., police said, and found her son with friends who were disturbing neighbors and refusing to leave. Eckert called police and waited outside for officers. The friends left when police arrived, except for one juvenile, who allegedly spat in the face of an officer. The juvenile was released to a parent pending a Family Court appearance.

Police said Eckert’s son, who is barred from the apartment and the complex by an Erie County Court order, was additionally charged with criminal trespass and obstructing governmental administration. Eckert was charged for allowing him to enter the apartment.