MORRIS, Mark E.

Morris - Mark E. Of Hamburg NY, January 5, 2019; beloved husband of the late Sharon Morris; loving father of the late Mark Morris; dear brother of the late George P. Morris; dearest cousin of Paul (Diane) Morris and Mark S. Morris. Family will be present to receive friends Monday 3-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church at 10 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mark was a member of the K of C Hamburg Council #2220. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com