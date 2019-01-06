MORRIS, Lynda

Morris - Lynda December 28, 2018; of Java Village; daughter of late Edmund and Irene Szymanski; long time companion of Richard Calteaux, Sr.; mother of Melissa (Jeremy) Morris; sister of Theresa (Patrick) Westlake; aunt of Heather (Renato) Grimaldi and Sherri (Mark) Eisensmith; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Private services to be held by the family. Condolences: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com