MATTHEWS, Margaret T. (Smith)

Matthews - Margaret T.

(nee Smith)

Of Hamburg, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, December 18, 2018. Beloved wife and best friend of 62 years of the late William J. Matthews; loving mother of William E. (Penny), Robert P. (Diane), Ellin (James) Leone, and Edward J. (Sharon); cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. The family will be present on Friday, January 11th from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 12th at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com