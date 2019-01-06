MATHIEBE, Renee E. (Elliott)

December 30, 2018. Devoted wife of George L. Mathiebe; loving mother of Christy A. (Jose) Vega and George Jr. (Tricia) Mathiebe; caring grandmother of Zamarys, Nayelis, Jose and Lillian Mathiebe; sister of Diane (nee Elliot) Bure, Richard (Catherine) Elliott, Kim (Scott) Sexton and Charles (Lynn) Elliott; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. No scheduled services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.