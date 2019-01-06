MARBLE, Verna R. (Yauchzy)

Age 99, of Lime Lake, died January 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Wendell "Wendy" Marble, Sr. and the late Mark Schnitzler; mother of James Marble, Jr. and Cherie Marble (Robert George Portner) Hills; step-mother of Peach (Tim) Brown, Jean (Bob Anger) Rice, Mary "Kathy" (Ron) Lincoln; sister of the late Zelda (Ray) Meyers, Laura (Perry) Fahy, Chester (Elsie & Rhoda) Yauchzy, Garth (Lois) Yauchzy, Dorrance (survived by Loie) Yauchzy; also survived by five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Friends may call Friday, from 2-4 & 6-8pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or Camp Good Days. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.