LYTLE, Susan C. (Nowak)

LYTLE - Susan C. (nee Nowak)

Passed away in her home on December 30, 2018. Born in Buffalo, NY, Sue moved to Akron, OH with her husband Lee many years ago. Sue will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. Her life was blessed with a wonderful family and friends. Her character was loving and nurturing. She was known to be a great cook, home maker and beloved by her cat, Minx. Sue will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Nowak, Sue is survived by her husband, Lee D. Lytle; father, Walter J. Nowak of Kenmore, NY; brothers, Paul J. (Laura) and Mark W. of Kenmore, NY; best friend, Linda "Sissy" Lopez; mother-in-law, Elfrieda Lytle; two step-children; eight grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.