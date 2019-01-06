LUKSIN, Joan R. (Schwartz)

LUKSIN - Joan R.

(nee Schwartz)

Age 87, entered into rest, December 30, 2018. A devoted wife and mother, a retired teacher. Joan enjoyed a beautiful retirement with her husband Edward, spending summers at their cottage in Canada. A creative teacher, always a champion for her love of God, nature and the arts. Joan was well noted for her soup ministry to shut-ins, whether at home or at their cottage. Joan is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Holly (Dave) Rankie and Sharon (Bruce) Barber; four grandchildren, William and Ryan Pierson, Charity Sheedy and Aaron Rankie; four great-grandchildren, Gwyneth, Gabrielle and Gordon Pierson and Cora Rankie. Visitation Thursday (January 10, 2019) 4 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Friday (January 11, 2019) at 1 PM. Private burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com