LUKASIK, Andrew Paul

LUKASIK - Andrew Paul Of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 31, 2018, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY. Andrew was predeceased by his parents Wallace and Stella (nee Urbaniak) Lukasik. Andrew is survived by his wife Andrea C. (nee Synor) Lukasik; sons Timothy (Deborah) and Jeffrey (Amy) Lukasik; brothers Wally (Wendy) and Michael (Gloria) Lukasik; grandchildren Julia, Timothy, Abigail and Brooke. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm followed by a Memorial Service at Benjamin Memorial Home, 652 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda (692-4917).