LORBER, Gloria A. (Corey)

LORBER - Gloria A. (nee Corey)

December 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Vincent R. Lorber; loving mother of James (Valerie) Lorber, Pamela (Will Johnson) Lorber, John (Terri) Lorber, Linda (Frank) Schwab, Janice (Jeffrey) Bryk and the late Suzanne (Richard) Koszuta; survived by 13 loving grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, 9:30 AM, at St. Joseph University RC Church. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Share online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com