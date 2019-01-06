LINK, Anthony E. "Tony"

LINK - Anthony E. "Tony"

Of Pendleton, NY, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018, at the Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY. He was born in Manhattan, NY, on July 31, 1932, the son of the late Edward and Beatrice Link, of Yonkers, NY. Tony graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1955. While in college he met, and later married, Marilyn Gaylord, of Lockport, NY. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together. Tony was Principal of the Maple West Elementary School in Williamsville, NY, for 24 years. He then took a position as Assistant Superintendent for Elementary and Middle Schools, until his retirement in 1997. He also was an Adjunct Professor in the School of Education at The University at Buffalo. He served in the US Army, in Germany, from 1955-1957. In 1989, Tony was honored as a National Distinguished Principal by President George H.W. Bush, who called him "One of our country's thousand points of light." Tony enjoyed life-long learning at The Chautauqua Institution, where he spent summers with his family. He especially enjoyed sailing, fishing, and listening to the symphony. He was a member of the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Gallios. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn G. Link, and his two daughters, Gretchen (Gregory) Viggiano of Glen Rock, NJ, and Elizabeth (Charles) Russell, of Penfield, NY. Tony is also survived by three grandchildren, Alex Viggiano, Jenna and Libby Russell. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094 or to North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com