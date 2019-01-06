LAWKOWSKI, John C.

LAWKOWSKI - John C. On Saturday, December 22, 2018, of Woodbridge, VA (born Buffalo, NY) passed away from stomach cancer in the company of loved ones. John was the beloved husband of Helen Marie (nee Kane); loving father of Gary M. Lawkowski; son of the late Eugene and Dorothy Lawkowski; brother of Michael Lawkowski (Susan) and Kathleen Skok (Brian). He is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Lawkowski was a career Federal Civil Servant and served 13 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES). Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Gabriel's, in Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.