KONOVITZ, Harriet (Drach)

KONOVITZ - Harriet (nee Drach)

On January 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving; devoted mother of Lynn Alan (Debrah) Konovitz, Lori (late Michael) Golden, Cindy Konovitz, and Shari (Joel) Reiner; loving grandmother of Andrew and Scott Golden, Sarah and Jenna Reiner. Services will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook avaialble at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com