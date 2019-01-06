KLOIBER, David A., Jr.

Kloiber - David A., Jr. of Holland, January 4, 2019, father of Dave (Sabrina) Kloiber III and late Chauncy Kloiber; grandfather of Michael, Skylar and Damien; son of David (Gloria) and Patricia Kloiber; brother of Colleen Raczynski, Lori (Brian) George and Michelle Kloiber; best friend of Kevin and Bob; survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. David is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Bruiser. Visitation Tuesday, January 8, 3-7:30 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Share condolences/directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com