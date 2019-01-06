KEIM, Esta Ruth (Wilcox)

KEIM - Esta Ruth (nee Wilcox)

Age 92, passed away at her home, surrounded by caring friends, on December 28. Born in Buffalo, NY, Esta was the daughter of William and Viola Wilcox. She was married to Chief Master Sergeant Howard Keim for 28 years, until his death in 1984. Esta earned a Bachelor's degree in English from Cornell University and later a Master's degree. She began her teaching career in New York and retired from teaching in Prince George's County Public Schools and then taught for several years at Prince George's Community College. She was a founding member of Bowie CLAW, a member of the Bell Choir at CCPC. She was devoted to her cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, and to caring for her two cats. Memorial Service: 2 PM on Sunday, January 13 at Christian Community Presbyterian Church, Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to Alley Animals, CLAW, or Hospice of the Chesapeake.