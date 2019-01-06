JAROS, Walter "Wally"

January 4, 2019, of Hamburg, NY, beloved husband of Gloria (nee Costrine); devoted father of Brett (Brittany) Jaros; loving brother of Carole (James) Jaros-Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com