JAJKOWSKI, Christopher J.

JAJKOWSKI - Christopher J. January 2, 2019, at age 39, father of Christopher and Marek Jajkowski; son of Susanne (George) Kisluk and the late James Jajkowski; brother of Aric Jajkowski, Aaron and Alina Kisluk; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com