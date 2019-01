IACUZZO, Frances T. (Tripi)

IACUZZO - Frances T.

(nee Tripi)

December 30, 2018, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; devoted mother of Samuel (Kathleen) and Anthony (Julie) Iacuzzo; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Anthony, Lauren and Andrew Iacuzzo. Private services were held. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, (716) 874-4400. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com