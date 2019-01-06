Lockport highway crew finds two dogs dead, likely abused

A Town of Lockport highway crew, called Thursday afternoon to remove a coyote carcass, found two dead dogs stuffed inside trash bags, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported. The animals appeared to have been severely abused.

Deputies and the town dog control officer went to Wilson Road just north of Rochester Road around 4 p.m. after the highway workers noticed two white garbage bags along the highway. Inside the bags, they discovered two dogs that were severely beaten and had their fur burned.

One animal was some type of terrier, and the other a pug, the animal control office told deputies. Both appeared to be about two years of age. Nothing else was found at the scene, deputies said, and the dogs were removed for burial.