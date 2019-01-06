High schools: St. Joe's icers shut out Niagara Wheatfield

First-place St. Joe’s broke open a tight game with three third-period goals Sunday in a 4-0 triumph over Niagara Wheatfield at HarborCenter. The Marauders (9-0-1) lead Division I of the WNY Boys Hockey Federation with 19 points. Canisius (7-1-0) is second with 14 points.

The game was scoreless until William Redding scored the first of his two goals with 8:47 left in the second period. Niko Pavicich assisted.

Matthew Barrali made it 2-0 with 15:00 left in the third and Redding scored unassisted on the power play for make it 3-0 with 10:48 left.

Sean Deakin scored on the power play with 1 second left in the game while a Niagara Wheatfield player was serving a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind.

Besides Pavicich, Mitchell Floccare and Kyle Schneider had assists for St. Joe’s.

Marauders goalie Trevor Galante was called on for only nine saves. Peyton Siegmann of NW’s Falcons had 39 stops.

29 saves for Vikings' Currie

Grand Island (6-1, 6-0) remained undefeated in Fed Division III play with a 5-2 triumph over West Seneca East at the Buffalo State Arena.

Robert Currie of the Vikings made 29 saves for the shutout.

Grand Island is unbeaten with 12 standings points but trails Bishop Timon-St. Jude (8-0-0) by four points in the standings. The Tigers have a game tonight against Starpoint at Harbor Center. Starpoint is 5-2 in Fed Division II after a 7-4 win over Lew-Port Saturday night when the Spartans put 53 shots on Lancers goalie Alex Hanna.

Dylan Russo scored a pair of goals for Grand Island in the victory while Joseph Christiano, Nolan Massaro and Nicholas Ratajczak had single tallies. Tyler Hunt assisted on three of the Vikings’ goals.

Dan Boyle scored both West Seneca East goals.

Wagner backstops NT win

Alex Wagner made 37 saves and Jack Tollar and Owen Becigneul each scored a goal for North Tonawanda in a 2-0 triumph over Hamburg in Fed Division II. The Lumberbacks are 3-6-1 in the division while Hamburg is all even at 4-4-0.

Tollar scored with Nathan Ziemba assisting with 10:17 left in the opening period. Then he had the second assist on Becigneul’s power-play tally with 4:36 left in the second. Jackson Burns had the other assist on that goal.

Locals teams go 1-3 in Buffalo-Syracuse Challenge

Syracuse Academy of Science scored 11 of its 21 baskets from 3-point range in a 62-43 victory over St. Mary’s of Lancaster in the first of four games Sunday in the Syracuse-Buffalo Challenge at Christian Brothers at North Cicero.

Austin Glover had 16 points and Will Ostrowski 15 in leading St. Joe’s over the host team, 69-62.

Bishop Ludden of Syracuse outscored St. Francis, 22-8, in the fourth quarter for a 55-52 triumph over the Red Raiders.

Tahron Goudelock scored 25 points in a losing cause for Bishop Timon-St. Jude as Bishop Grimes triumphed over the Tigers, 67-51.