High school scores & schedules (Jan. 7)
Boys basketball
Sunday’s games
Christian Brothers
Academy Tournament
at Syracuse
St. Joe’s 69, CBA (Syracuse) 62
Bishop Grimes 67, Timon-St. Jude 51
Syracuse Science 62, St. Mary’s. 43
Bishop Ludden 55, St. Francis 52
St. Joe’s 69, CBA (Syracuse) 62
St. Joe’s 18 18 19 14 -69
CBA 20 6 15 21 -62
ST. JOE’S (4-4):Ashley 10, Glover 16, Martone 12, Ostrowski 15, Phillips 3, Poland 5, Scott 8.
CBA: Anderson 16, Boule 3, Catalano 2, Clendenin 18, Haas 11, MacKenzie 9, Valenti 3.
3-point goals: Anderson 4, Ashley 2, Clendenin 4, Glover 4, Haas, MacKenzie, Martone 2, Ostrowski, Phillips.
Bishop Grimes 67, Timon-St. Jude 51
Timon-SJ 2 18 13 18 -51
Bshp. Grimes 16 13 18 20 -67
TIMON-ST. JUDE (4-6): Glinski 5, T. Goudlock 25, K. Goudlock 3, Hayes 2, Laury 2, Mobil 2, Shields 12
BISHOP GRIMES (7-3): Arop 15, Bradford 7, Gay 13, Gutchess 14, Mo 16, Wike 1
3-point goals: Glinski, T. Goudlock 4, K. Goudlock, Shields 2, Bradford, Gay, Gutchess.
Today’s games
Nonleague
Global Concepts at Tapestry, 6:30 p.m.
Health Sciences at Buffalo Science , 7 p.m.
WNY Maritime at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
V-Batavia at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Yale Cup Division I
I-Prep/Grover at East, 6 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at McKinley, 6 p.m.
South Park vs. Middle Early College
at Bennett High School, 6 p.m.
Yale Cup Division II
Lafayette at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.
Riverside at City Honors, 6 p.m.
Olmsted at MST Seneca, 6 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Timon-St. Jude at O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Park, 7 p.m.
ECIC I
Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 7 p.m.
Wmsv. North at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at West Sen. East, 6:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Starpoint, 7 p.m.
Wmsv. East at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Alden at Springville, 6:30 p.m.
Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.
Holland at JFK, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East at Niagara Falls, 7 p.m.
CSAT at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Island at Nia. Wheatfield, 6:30 p.m.
Lew-Port at North Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Albion at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Newfane at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East 1
Gowanda at Allegany-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph at Portville, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East 2
Franklinville at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 1
Southwestern at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.
Olean at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Clymer at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.
Panama at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.
Cassadaga Valley at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Global Concepts at St. Joe’s, 7:00 p.m.
Health Sciences at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Sunday’s games
Nonleague
Lancaster Catholic (Pa.) 63, Wmsv. South 51
Wmsv. South 17 0 13 21 -51
Lancaster Cath. 13 20 17 13 -63
LANCASTER CATHOLIC (PA.) (1-0): Cannon 3, Haefner 2, Jaquis 20, Jefferson 15, Matters 8, Misel 6, Peris 5, Schuska 2, Zwally 2.
WMSV. SOUTH (4-4): DeBerry 17, H. Dolan 7, G. Dolan 9, Foster 6, Petrie 6, Scalisi 6.
3-point goals: G,. Dolan 2, Jaquis 5
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Christian Central at Park, 6 p.m.
Mount Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Orchard Park at Frontier, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.
West Seneca West at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Depew at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Holland at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at Alden, 7 p.m.
Springville at Eden, 7 p.m.
JFK at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
CCAA East 1
All.-Limestone at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East 2
Forestville at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 1
Chautauqua Lake at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.
Fredonia at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West 2
Sherman at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.
New Life Christian at Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
City Honors at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Falconer at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Canisius Cup
Burgard at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
Middle College at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
City Honors at Emerson, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Lockport at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.
Nia. Wheatfield at Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Kenmore East, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Akron at Newfane, 6:30 p.m.
Medina at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson at Albion, 7 p.m.
CCAA East 2
Pine Valley at North Collins, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Buffalo Sem. at Health Sciences, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at Kenmore West, 6:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
North Tonawanda 2, Hamburg 0
Grand Island 5, West Seneca East 2
GI: Dylan Russo 2g; Joseph Christiano g-a
St. Joe’s 4, Niagara-Wheatfield 0
Amherst 6, Iroquois/Alden 0
Kenmore West 2, West Seneca West 1
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Lancaster vs. Frontier
at Hamburg Nike Base, 5:00 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Canisius
at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. Grand Island
at Hyde Park, 6:00 p.m.
Starpoint vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude
at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.
Williamsville South vs. Sweet Home
at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.
WNY Club
White Division
City Honors/O’Hara 7, Olean 1
Red Division
Canisius 8, East Aurora/Holland 8
Girls hockey
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Msgr. Martin vs. Lan/Iro/Depew
at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.
Front/LS/OP vs. Niagara County
at Hockey Outlet, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
WNY Federation
Niagara County vs. Clar/Amh/SH
at Amherst North Town, 4:30 p.m.
Williamsville vs. Kenmore/GI
at Lincoln, 7:40 p.m.
