High school scores & schedules (Jan. 7)

Boys basketball

Sunday’s games

Christian Brothers

Academy Tournament

at Syracuse

St. Joe’s 69, CBA (Syracuse) 62

Bishop Grimes 67, Timon-St. Jude 51

Syracuse Science 62, St. Mary’s. 43

Bishop Ludden 55, St. Francis 52

St. Joe’s 69, CBA (Syracuse) 62

St. Joe’s 18 18 19 14 -69

CBA 20 6 15 21 -62

ST. JOE’S (4-4):Ashley 10, Glover 16, Martone 12, Ostrowski 15, Phillips 3, Poland 5, Scott 8.

CBA: Anderson 16, Boule 3, Catalano 2, Clendenin 18, Haas 11, MacKenzie 9, Valenti 3.

3-point goals: Anderson 4, Ashley 2, Clendenin 4, Glover 4, Haas, MacKenzie, Martone 2, Ostrowski, Phillips.

Bishop Grimes 67, Timon-St. Jude 51

Timon-SJ 2 18 13 18 -51

Bshp. Grimes 16 13 18 20 -67

TIMON-ST. JUDE (4-6): Glinski 5, T. Goudlock 25, K. Goudlock 3, Hayes 2, Laury 2, Mobil 2, Shields 12

BISHOP GRIMES (7-3): Arop 15, Bradford 7, Gay 13, Gutchess 14, Mo 16, Wike 1

3-point goals: Glinski, T. Goudlock 4, K. Goudlock, Shields 2, Bradford, Gay, Gutchess.

Today’s games

Nonleague

Global Concepts at Tapestry, 6:30 p.m.

Health Sciences at Buffalo Science , 7 p.m.

WNY Maritime at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

V-Batavia at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Yale Cup Division I

I-Prep/Grover at East, 6 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at McKinley, 6 p.m.

South Park vs. Middle Early College

at Bennett High School, 6 p.m.

Yale Cup Division II

Lafayette at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.

Riverside at City Honors, 6 p.m.

Olmsted at MST Seneca, 6 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Timon-St. Jude at O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Park, 7 p.m.

ECIC I

Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 7 p.m.

Wmsv. North at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at West Sen. East, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

Wmsv. East at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Alden at Springville, 6:30 p.m.

Tonawanda at Eden, 7 p.m.

Holland at JFK, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East at Niagara Falls, 7 p.m.

CSAT at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Island at Nia. Wheatfield, 6:30 p.m.

Lew-Port at North Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Albion at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Newfane at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East 1

Gowanda at Allegany-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph at Portville, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East 2

Franklinville at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at North Collins, 7:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 1

Southwestern at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.

Olean at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Clymer at Brocton, 7:30 p.m.

Panama at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Global Concepts at St. Joe’s, 7:00 p.m.

Health Sciences at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Sunday’s games

Nonleague

Lancaster Catholic (Pa.) 63, Wmsv. South 51

Wmsv. South 17 0 13 21 -51

Lancaster Cath. 13 20 17 13 -63

LANCASTER CATHOLIC (PA.) (1-0): Cannon 3, Haefner 2, Jaquis 20, Jefferson 15, Matters 8, Misel 6, Peris 5, Schuska 2, Zwally 2.

WMSV. SOUTH (4-4): DeBerry 17, H. Dolan 7, G. Dolan 9, Foster 6, Petrie 6, Scalisi 6.

3-point goals: G,. Dolan 2, Jaquis 5

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Christian Central at Park, 6 p.m.

Mount Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Orchard Park at Frontier, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

West Seneca West at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Depew at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Holland at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at Alden, 7 p.m.

Springville at Eden, 7 p.m.

JFK at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

CCAA East 1

All.-Limestone at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East 2

Forestville at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 1

Chautauqua Lake at Dunkirk, 6 p.m.

Fredonia at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West 2

Sherman at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.

New Life Christian at Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

City Honors at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Falconer at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Canisius Cup

Burgard at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Middle College at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

City Honors at Emerson, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Lockport at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.

Nia. Wheatfield at Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Kenmore East, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Akron at Newfane, 6:30 p.m.

Medina at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

Wilson at Albion, 7 p.m.

CCAA East 2

Pine Valley at North Collins, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Sem. at Health Sciences, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at Kenmore West, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

North Tonawanda 2, Hamburg 0

Grand Island 5, West Seneca East 2

GI: Dylan Russo 2g; Joseph Christiano g-a

St. Joe’s 4, Niagara-Wheatfield 0

Amherst 6, Iroquois/Alden 0

Kenmore West 2, West Seneca West 1

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster vs. Frontier

at Hamburg Nike Base, 5:00 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Canisius

at HarborCenter, 6:00 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:00 p.m.

Starpoint vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude

at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.

Williamsville South vs. Sweet Home

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

WNY Club

White Division

City Honors/O’Hara 7, Olean 1

Red Division

Canisius 8, East Aurora/Holland 8

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Msgr. Martin vs. Lan/Iro/Depew

at Holiday, 5:00 p.m.

Front/LS/OP vs. Niagara County

at Hockey Outlet, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

WNY Federation

Niagara County vs. Clar/Amh/SH

at Amherst North Town, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsville vs. Kenmore/GI

at Lincoln, 7:40 p.m.

