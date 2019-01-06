HIBBARD, Judith G.

HIBBARD - Judith G. Entered into eternity Thursday, December 20, 2018, of Tonawanda, NY.

Loving sister of Susan Hibbard of Brighton, MA; dear friend of Jean and Kathleen Noye. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Interment was held in Arlington Cemetery Drexel Hill, PA. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com