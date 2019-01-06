HECKER, David James

HECKER - David James December 30, 2018 at age 56, respected carpenter and home re-modeler of East Aurora. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Graf; mother, Carroll (nee Schaub) Hecker; brothers, Harlan (Claudia) Jr. and Kevin Hecker; nieces, a nephew and cousins; predeceased by his father Harlan Sr. David has "gone fishing" and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his "winter family" in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and fellow fisherman throughout North America. Services are private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com