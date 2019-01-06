HARRIS, Richard R.

HARRIS - Richard R. January 4, 2019, at age 94, beloved husband of the late Patricia H. (nee Frank) Harris; dear father of Michael (Patti) Harris and Kim (Cindy) Harris; loving grandfather of Lindsay (Cliff) Drought, Kelly (Matt) Pokigo, Kevin Harris, Adam Harris and Nicole Harris; great-grandfather of Addison; dear brother of the late June Welch, Jane Nesbit, Harry and William Harris; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dick retired as a Letter Carrier from the USPS after 30 years and served in the Army during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. Family and friends are invited to a Committal Service on Wednesday at 10 AM at the Pinelawn Chapel of Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Harlem Rd. and Genesee St.). Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com