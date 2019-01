HANRAHAN, Michael P.

HANRAHAN - Michael P. Of Lancaster, NY, January 2, 2019; loving son of Thomas and Clare; dear brother of Patti, Jim and Margaret; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-6 PM at the O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION), 1884 So. Park Ave. (near Tifft). Flowers are gratefully declined.