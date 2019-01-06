GULDNER, Pok Y.

GULDNER - Pok Y. January 3, 2019, at age 75, of Buffalo. Beloved wife of Robert C. Guldner; also survived by brothers and sisters in California and Korea; sister-in-law of Linda (Robert) Mize and John (Shirley) Guldner. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Interment in Acacia Park Resthaven Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com