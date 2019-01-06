Germain, Patricia Ann (Ambrose)

Germain - Patricia Ann (nee Ambrose)

January 5, 2019, beloved wife of Raymond Joseph Germain, Jr.; dear mother of Dan (Laura) Germain, Ray (Danielle) Germain III, Ken Germain and Kim (Bill) Mendola; loving grandmother of Alexis, Charlie, Elizabeth, Tyler, Dakota and Mia; dear sister of Edward (Norma Jean), Richard (Betty), Donna (Jim), Janice (late John), Thomas (late Ethel), late Mary Lou (late Jack), late Carol (George). Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., on Monday at 8:45AM and from St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., at 9:30 AM. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com