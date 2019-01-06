Subscribe Today
Sabres Skills Challenge
Buffalo Sabres players after the 2019 Skills Challenge at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo walks with his children, Odin and Elliana, prior to the 2019 Skills Challenge at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt waits to be introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and his son, Odin, wait for the start of the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres C.J. Smith skates in the puck control Relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson skates in the puck control relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Matt Hunwick skates in the puck control relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt skates in the puck control relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin skates in the puck control relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu shoots in the hardest shot competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson shoots in the hardest shot competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Zach Bogosian shoots in the hardest shot competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Zach Bogosian shoots in the hardest shot competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fan watch the 2019 Skills Challenge at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville shoots in the accuracy competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evan Rodrigues shoots in the accuracy competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Evan Rodrigues shoots in the accuracy competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt shoots in the accuracy competition.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton wears a camera on his helmet during the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres Evan Rodrigues and Jake McCabe screen goaltender Carter Hutton during the power play challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jake McCabe shoots wide on Carter Hutton in the power play challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players Lawrence Pilut, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin team up for the power play challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Marco Scandella scores on Carter Hutton during the power play challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella chat during the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark takes a break during the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Marco Scandella scores on Carter Hutton during the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players are all smiles during the 2019 Skills Challenge at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jason Pominville shoots on Carter Hutton during the shootout challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson is stopped by Linus Ullmark during the shootout challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson scores on Linus Ullmark in the shootout challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen tries to get a puck during the shootout challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel holds Mika Bogosian during the 2019 Skills Challenge at the KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Remi Elie scores on Carter Hutton during the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Sabretooth congratulates Linus Ullmark on his team's victory in the 2019 Skills Challenge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sunday, January 6, 2019
Thousands of fans gathered in KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, for the inaugural Sabres Skills Challenge. The participating players competed in five events.
