Smiles at Rock for the Cure in Tralf Music Hall

Photo: 1 / 88

Rock for the Cure, the annual concert to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, featured the Kensingtons and Grace Stumberg Band on Saturday, Jan. 5. 2018, in Tralf Music Hall. The show doubled as the release of the "Against the Storm" charity CD, which also benefits LLS.