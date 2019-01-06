Cameron Catrabone from Williamsville North High School defeats Andy Lucinski from Newfane high school in the 99 lb. match during the NFWOA Tournament at Niagara Community College on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
David Ball from Gowanda high school defeats Gavin Bradley from Athens High School in the 106 lb match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Anthony Surace from Webster High School defeats Tyler Bartolomei from North Tonawanda high school in the 113 lb match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nick Barberio from Lancaster High School defeats Blake Colantino from Eden high school in the 120 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Aiden Rabideau from Clarence high school defeats Dylan Collins from Hamburg High School in the 126 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Justin McDougald from Niagara Wheatfield High School defeats Zach Braddell from Tonawanda High School in the 132 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Willie McDougald from Niagara Falls High School defeats Jimmy Kramer from Falconer High School in the 138 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Warren McDougald from Niagara Wheatfield High School defeats Johnny Putney from East Aurora High School in the 145 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ryan Stencel from Lancaster High School defeats Giovanni Schifano from Eden High School in the 152 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Adam Daghestani from Grand Island High School defeats Anthony Grimshaw from Webster High School in the 160 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Josh Thibeault from Niagara Wheatfield High School defeats David Galasso from Athens High School in the 170 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Robbie Penhollow from Falconer High School defeats Dominik Thomas from St. Francis High School in the 182 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Millard Young from Akron High School defeats Mike Pataky from Orchard Park High School in the 195 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Blake Bielec from Grand Island High School defeats Nolan Thomas from St. Francis High School in the 220 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jaden Heers from Newfane High School defeats Ryan Bitka from Amherst High School in the 285 lb. match.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
