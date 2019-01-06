Niagara Falls police searching for driver of hit-and-run vehicle

Niagara Falls Police are searching for a driver who fled after damaging a pair of parked cars early Sunday in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a man driving a red Jeep strike the rear of a parked car around 12:15 a.m., pushing it into another parked vehicle.

Officers said they located a red Jeep a short time later parked in an alleyway in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue, where a man was using a flashlight to view what appeared to be fresh impact damage.

He fled as officers approached, running into a nearby home. Police were unable to get any response from anyone inside the home and are continuing to investigate.