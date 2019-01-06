Fake money used for 7-Eleven iPhone purchases

A 7-Eleven customer is wanted on first-degree forgery charges after store staff said a customer used fake money to make hundreds of dollars in purchases for the thief's cellphone.

Buffalo police were contacted by employees of the 7-Eleven on Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to report that a patron made $600 worth of purchases related to the individual's iPhone with "replica money."

The suspect left the store prior to the arrival of officers, according to the police report, but the store did provide video surveillance footage of the suspect to police.