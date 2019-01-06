ENGLER, Raymond A.

ENGLER - Raymond A. Age 71. Died December 28, 2018 in Central Florida after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Patricia (nee O'Connell); children Peter R. (Tara) Engler, Anne (Brian) Waechter, John H. (Ana Mae) Engler; grandchildren Abbey, Kate, and Ella Engler, Logan and Mason Waechter, and Alessandra Engler. Ray was a teacher in Williamsville Schools for 32 years. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Celebration, Florida. Services will take place this summer in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice 2140 CR 540 A Lakeland, Florida 33813 or donate online at cshospice.org.