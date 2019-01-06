DWUZNIK, Lorraine M. (Rak)

Of Lancaster, December 7, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Dwuznik; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Dale) Hargrove, Robert Dwuznik Sr., Beverly (James) Hitchens, and Paula (Steven) Sachenik; loving Nana of Col. James (Tara) Malec, Jr., Jeffrey Malec, Jonathan Malec, James (Annmarie) Hitchens, Jr., Jennifer (Paul) Castonguay, Robert Dwuznik, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia Ponce; predeceased by two sisters and a brother, survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church, 1990 Clinton Street, Buffalo, Saturday, January 12th at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Those wishing, may make memorials to Brothers of Mercy. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com