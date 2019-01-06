DONOHUE, Sally A. (Grek)

January 4, 2019. Devoted mother of Nicholas Letina, Lisa (Tim) Connor, Geno (Daniel Brooks) Letina, Sally (Rick Roth) Letina and Gina (Gary) Ratajczak; loving grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of seven; dearest sister of Susan (Dan) Gallagher, Marcia (Alan Kozakiewicz) Toczynski and the late Linda Campbell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Celebration of Life and Mass at SS Columba-Brigid Church (75 Hickory at Eagle St.), Wednesday January 9, 2019, at 11AM. Arrangements and condolences

