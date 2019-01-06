DOMOGALA, Ellen (Greaves)

DOMOGALA - Ellen (Greaves)

January 2, 2019. Wife of Walter Domogala; mother of Christopher (Amy), Brian (Cortney), Frank, Jeffrey (Nicole) Russillo and Katelyn (Jeffrey) Luster; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; daughter of the late Arthur and Joan Greaves; sister of Michael, William (Sharon) Greaves, Molleen (Michael) Croom, and the late Ellen Greaves; devoted niece of Joy (late Kenneth) Greaves and Ellen (Larry) Sampsell; also survived by numerous friends and family. Friends may call Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral hOme, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454, where services will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Visit www.THMcCarthyFH.com