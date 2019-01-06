DANIEL, Alice M. (Kelchlin)

Of Marilla, NY, January 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward L. Daniel; dearest mother of Paul (Carolyn), Michael (Patricia), Matthew Daniel and the late Cathy (Thomas) Rowland; loving grandmother of Phillip, Stephen, Caitlin, James (Justine) Daniel, Kristy (Alex) Sunga, Daniel (Maureen) Rowland, Evan (Kyle) Rowland and late Joseph Daniel; great-grandmother of Cathy and Ruby; sister of Ruth (late Robert) Broska, Marie (Larry) Schalberg, Eugene (Sandra) Kelchlin, Shirley (Florian) Markowski, late Kenneth (late Rita) Kelchlin, late Floyd (Marie) late Bernice (late Leonard) Nadrowski and late James (late Rosalie) Kelchlin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc blossom chapel, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 9:15 and from Annunciation Church at 10 AM. Friends are invited.