DALEY, Patrick L.

DALEY - Patrick L. Of Davenport, FL (formerly of Buffalo, NY), passed away at home on December 19, 2018, after a long illness, at age 76. Beloved husband of 27 years to Ruth (nee Garrick) Vanghel Daley; loving father of Brian (Liz), and Sean Daley; grandfather to Billy and Kevin Daley; predeceased by his parents Betty and Leo Daley and late wife Kathy Conlin Daley; brother of Jack, Michael, and B.A. Tavenner; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and his Kerry Blue Terrier, Seamus. Pat was a dedicated alumni and board member of Bishop Timon High School, chaired the board at St. Mary's School for the Deaf. He also served in the United States Air Force and was in Turkey for four years. Donations in Pat's memory may be sent to Bishop Timon St. Jude High School. A memorial mass will be held in Buffalo at a later date.