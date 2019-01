COVINO, Irene C.

Covino - Irene Of Lackawanna, NY, December 29, 2018, loving daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Zielinski) Rybicki; dearest sister of Joseph Rybicki, and the late Theodore Rybicki, Tessie Maze, Adeline (late Florian) Kaczmarek, Gerald Rybicki, Isabel (late Walter) Bernacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.