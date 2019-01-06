College Football Playoff: Take Alabama to win another national title

Alabama is in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight season, in the national title game for the fourth straight season and faces Clemson for the third time in four years for the national title.

The matchup may not be incredibly intriguing anymore. The Associated Press reported last week that ticket prices for the title game have dropped "significantly," including some that started as low as $150 on StubHub.com as of Saturday night.

But the intrigue of “Will Alabama win this thing again?” will and should continue, with the help of an accurate quarterback and a stout yet fluid offensive line. Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will play on a surgically repaired left ankle, has a 69.5 percent completion rate and the sophomore threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns on a nearly impeccable 24-of-27 passing in a national semifinal against Oklahoma.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will answer – he’s averaged 314.7 yards passing in six of Clemson’s last eight games – but he and his offensive linemen must play another tremendous game to match Alabama’s firepower.

The front lines will control this game, particularly Alabama’s offensive line against Clemson’s depleted defensive line, which will be without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is suspended after failing an NCAA drug test.

Every year, college football season seems to bring an ultimatum of “death, taxes, and Alabama.” Go with the ultimatum: Alabama wins yet another national championship, and does it with Tagovailoa’s precision and the Crimson Tide’s offensive mobility.

Alabama 34, Clemson 21.