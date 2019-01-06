CHES, Helen T. (Parzymieso)

December 31, 2018, beloved wife of Anthony T. Ches; devoted mother of Monica Abshire and Anthony (Lynne Bryan) Ches; loving grandmother of Joseph Abshire and Michael Ches; fond great-grandmother of Kiersten Abshire; dearest sister of late Gerald Parzymieso; fond cousin of Joan Lata; dear friend of Ceil Rowell; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Parish (950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga), Friday, January 11, 2019, at 10 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.pietszak.com