CHAPMAN, Dorothy P. (Proefrock)

CHAPMAN - Dorothy P. (nee Proefrock)

Of North Tonawanda, January 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Chapman; dear mother of Nancy (Glenn) Christman of Pendleton and Keith Chapman of North Tonawanda; grandmother of James (Erin) Chapman, Meredith (Sean Slagle) Christman, Shawn (Mary) Christman and Jennifer (Jack) Overfield; great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; sister of Sally (John) Ferguson and the late Robert (Betty) Proefrock. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday, from 4-8PM. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com