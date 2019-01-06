Canadian gambler loses money at Niagara Falls casino – but not the usual way

An Ontario man told Niagara Falls Police that he lost $2,700 in Canadian currency while gambling at the Seneca Niagara Casino Saturday evening.

The man told police that he apparently dropped a wad of cash from his pocket about 5:15 p.m. when he got up to leave a gaming table. When he noticed it missing several minutes later, he contacted casino security.

Surveillance videotape showed something falling from his pocket, although casino officials told police they could not positively identify what it was. Further review showed a Buffalo man picking up the item.

That man later denied having found any money, police were told, and reportedly showed his wallet to casino officials to prove there was no Canadian currency inside.