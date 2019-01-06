BURKE, Gregory T.

BURKE - Gregory T. Of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully January 2, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Buffalo, NY, Greg had a long and distinguished career as an executive with Quebecor World (formerly Arcata Graphics) and he served our country proudly earning multiple accommodations as a Master Chief in the United States Navy. Following retirement, Greg moved to Anna Maria Island, FL where he discovered his paradise enjoying the beautiful sunsets and continued his love of the water and boating. "Captain Greg" was able to share his love of the area through his work with Duncan Real Estate, helping others find their dream homes in the area. Greg is survived by his wife, Cindy Jones-Burke; sons, Greg Burke, Jr. (Jeanine Charlton), Kevin Burke (Joanne Burke); step-children, Martha and Evan Jones; sister, Colleen Burke; and grandchildren, Aaron Burke, Kevin T. Burke, Michael Burke, and Kieran Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Thelma Burke. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Key Royal Country Club, 700 Key Royale Dr., Holmes Beach, FL 34217. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Your condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com